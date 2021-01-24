Linkovi
24 januar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Health workers are seen in protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain the COVID-19 in Hong Kong, Jan. 23, 2021.
2
Rescue workers help a miner as he is brought to the surface at the Hushan gold mine after the January 10 explosion trapped workers underground, in Qixia, Shandong province, China.
3
Poland's Joanna Jakiela competes during the women's 4x6km relay race at the Biathlon World Cup in Anterselva, Italy.
4
A herd of deer walks through the snow in Windsor, Britain.
Fotografije dana
