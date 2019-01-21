Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The moon is seen on the top of the Cinquantenaire arch during a total lunar eclipse, known as the &quot;Super Blood Wolf Moon&quot;, in Brussels, Belgium.
Models present creations by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show in Paris, France.
A couple looks at signs pointing out distances to different cities, on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing, Israel.
This aerial photo shows commercial and residential buildings in Hong Kong.
