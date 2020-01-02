Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Boats are pulled ashore as smoke and wildfires rage behind Lake Conjola, Australia..
1 Boats are pulled ashore as smoke and wildfires rage behind Lake Conjola, Australia..
Fishermen catch fish with harpoons near a frozen portion of Anchar Lake in the outskirts of Srinagar, India.
2 Fishermen catch fish with harpoons near a frozen portion of Anchar Lake in the outskirts of Srinagar, India.
A rescue team searches for missing military officers after a Black Hawk helicopter made a forced landing at a mountainous area near Taipei, Taiwan.
3 A rescue team searches for missing military officers after a Black Hawk helicopter made a forced landing at a mountainous area near Taipei, Taiwan.
RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons presents a posthumous Commendation for Bravery and Service to the son of RFS volunteer Geoffrey Keaton at Keaton&#39;s funeral in Buxton, New South Wales, Australia, in this picture obtained from social media
4 RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons presents a posthumous Commendation for Bravery and Service to the son of RFS volunteer Geoffrey Keaton at Keaton's funeral in Buxton, New South Wales, Australia, in this picture obtained from social media

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG