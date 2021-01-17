Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Two men with rifles stand outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan.
2 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen at the passport control point at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport. Police detained the Kremlin critic at the airport shortly after he landed on a flight from Berlin, an AFP journalist at the scene said. 
3 This aerial picture shows the Governor's office building damaged following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Mamuju, Indonesia.
4 Rollerbladers roll around Washington near the Capitol as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.

