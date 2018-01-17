A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
1
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day - Spain's patron saint of animals - in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid.
2
Kashmiri men carry grass for cattle on the outskirts of Srinagar, India.
3
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spins cotton on a wheel as his wife Sara looks on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India.
4
Seven-petal giant flower "Rafflesia arnoldii" is seen in full bloom in Padang Guci, Bengkulu on Indonesia's Sumatra island. The flower, named after British stateman Stamford Raffles and a British botanist Joseph Arnold, is a rare cabbage-like flower which normally has five flower petals, found mostly in the Sumatran rain forest.