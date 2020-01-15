Linkovi
15 januar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Member of Qatar's air sport committee perform during the Kuwait aviation show in Kuwait City.
2
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference to announce impeachment managers on Capitol Hill in Washington.
3
A member of the Syrian Violet Oragnization carries an injured boy at a makeshift hospital following a government airstrike on a vegetable market in Syria's last major opposition bastion of Idlib.
4
Kangaroo and wallaby joeys that have been orphaned due to road accidents, dog attacks, bushfires and drought conditions are seen in a cart as they are treated at Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital in Beerwah, Queensland, Australia.
Fotografije dana
