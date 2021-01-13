Linkovi
Fotografije dana
13 januar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to the House Chamber as Democrats debate an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol, in Washington, D.C.
2
Hundreds of National Guard troops rest inside the Capitol Visitor's Center in Washington, D.C.
3
A general view shows a special courtroom prior to the opening of the 'Rinascita-Scott' maxi-trial in which more than 350 alleged members of Calabria's 'Ndrangheta mafia group and their associates go on trial in Lamezia Terme, Calabria, Italy.
4
Costumed revelers walk through a street prior to the carnival parade in the village of Vevcani, in the southwestern part of North Macedonia.
