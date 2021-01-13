Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to the House Chamber as Democrats debate an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol, in Washington, D.C.
1 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to the House Chamber as Democrats debate an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol, in Washington, D.C.
Hundreds of National Guard troops rest inside the Capitol Visitor&#39;s Center in Washington, D.C.
2 Hundreds of National Guard troops rest inside the Capitol Visitor's Center in Washington, D.C.
A general view shows a special courtroom prior to the opening of the &#39;Rinascita-Scott&#39; maxi-trial in which more than 350 alleged members of Calabria&#39;s &#39;Ndrangheta mafia group and their associates go on trial in Lamezia Terme, Calabria, Italy.
3 A general view shows a special courtroom prior to the opening of the 'Rinascita-Scott' maxi-trial in which more than 350 alleged members of Calabria's 'Ndrangheta mafia group and their associates go on trial in Lamezia Terme, Calabria, Italy.
Costumed revelers walk through a street prior to the carnival parade in the village of Vevcani, in the southwestern part of North Macedonia.
4 Costumed revelers walk through a street prior to the carnival parade in the village of Vevcani, in the southwestern part of North Macedonia.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG