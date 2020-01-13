Linkovi
Fotografije dana
13 januar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man walks on a road covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines.
2
Judges in wigs and robes during the opening ceremony of the legal year at City Hall in Hong Kong.
3
A girl attempts to fend off desert locusts as they fly in a farm on the outskirt of Jijiga in Somali region, Ethiopia, Jan. 12, 2020.
4
Kimono-clad women who celebrate their 20th birthday gather following a Coming of Age ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, Japan, on Coming of Age Day.
Fotografije dana
