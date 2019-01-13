Linkovi
13 januar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A child sleeps on a blanket near a construction site in New Delhi, India.
2
Athletes compete in the men's 4x7,5 km relay event of the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Oberhof, eastern Germany.
3
An Indian sadhu (Hindu holy man) smokes inside his tent among the Juna Akhara (a sadhu order) community at the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad.
4
A family sleds down the West Front of the US Capitol as snow continues to fall in Washington, D.C. Washington area residents are waking up to a winter wonderland as a winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday and more snow is expected to fall.
