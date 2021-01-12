Linkovi
12 januar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Indonesian Navy personnel handle a box containing the flight data recorder recovered from the crash site of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 in the Java Sea at Tanjung Priok Port.
2
A health worker wearing a protective suit reaches for falling snow at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea.
3
Gompo Yarmolinsky with the Architect of the Capitol cleans dust from the bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Capitol Rotunda after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
4
A street vendor wearing a face mask uses his mobile phone while waiting for customers at his food stall near a beach in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Fotografije dana
