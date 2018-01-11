A church and remains of an ancient village which are usually covered by water are seen inside the reservoir of Sau, in Vilanova de Sau, Catalonia, Spain.
A firefighter stands on the roof of a house submerged in mud and rocks in Montecito, California.
Indian soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India.
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the 2018 Peru-Bolivia-Argentina Dakar rally.
Učitajte još