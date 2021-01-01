Linkovi
01 januar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Confetti flies after the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball drops in a nearly empty Times Square, as the area normally packed with revelers remained closed off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
2
A medical staff wears personal protective equipment (PPE) with the words "Happy New Year 2021" to encourage COVID-19 coronavirus patients while working at the Bogor City Hospital in West Java.
3
Locals look on during the shakedown stage at the annual Dakar motor rally in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
4
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus visit Yonghegong Lama Temple as they offer prayers on the first day of the New Year in Beijing.
Fotografije dana
