Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Confetti flies after the Times Square New Year&#39;s Eve Ball drops in a nearly empty Times Square, as the area normally packed with revelers remained closed off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
1 Confetti flies after the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball drops in a nearly empty Times Square, as the area normally packed with revelers remained closed off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A medical staff wears personal protective equipment (PPE) with the words &quot;Happy New Year 2021&quot; to encourage COVID-19 coronavirus patients while working at the Bogor City Hospital in West Java.
2 A medical staff wears personal protective equipment (PPE) with the words "Happy New Year 2021" to encourage COVID-19 coronavirus patients while working at the Bogor City Hospital in West Java.
Locals look on during the shakedown stage at the annual Dakar motor rally in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
3 Locals look on during the shakedown stage at the annual Dakar motor rally in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus visit Yonghegong Lama Temple as they offer prayers on the first day of the New Year in Beijing.
4 People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus visit Yonghegong Lama Temple as they offer prayers on the first day of the New Year in Beijing.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG