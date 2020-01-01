Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A girl with sparkle writes 2020 during the New Year's celebrations in North Macedonia.
2 Confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, in New York.
3 Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Dec. 31, 2019.
4 People walk under New Year and Christmas decorations in Podgorica, Montenegro.

