01 januar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A girl with sparkle writes 2020 during the New Year's celebrations in North Macedonia.
2
Confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, in New York.
3
Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Dec. 31, 2019.
4
People walk under New Year and Christmas decorations in Podgorica, Montenegro.
Fotografije dana
