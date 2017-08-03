Linkovi

Odgovor na problem radikalizacije u Francuskoj neuhvatljiv

Centri za integracju imigranata, poput Pontournei u Beaumont-en-Veron-i trebalo bi da budu postavljeni u svakom regionu u Francuskoj. Međutim, zvaničnici su saopštili da se Pontournei uskoro zatvara.
Centers like Pontourney in Beaumont-En-Veron, where France opened a reintegration center, were to be set up in every region of France. But that now will not happen: at the end of July, officials said Pontourney is closing.
Pontourney, an idyllic country manor set among vineyards, in Beaumont-En-Veron, France.
Bernard Chateau, the mayor of Beaumont-en-Veron, France, said most people were of a spirit to say, &quot;Why not, let&rsquo;s try to do something&quot; regarding the government&rsquo;s plan to open reintegration centers.
Peace activist Latifah Ibn Ziaten, whose son, a French paratrooper, was killed in a 2012 terrorist attack, now lectures school groups. Ibn Ziaten says, &quot;One must look at youth as the future of France. Today, a young person should be followed from nursery school to middle school. What is happening is the opposite. We are focusing on the middle school and by then it is a bit too late.&quot;
