A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A man selling pillows and mattresses walks past debris from the flood brought by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines.
2 A man wearing face masks on his legs stands on a bridge in the center of Lyon, central France.
3 Gymnasts from the Pyongyang Circus Theater perform during Mother's Day in Pyongyang, North Korea.
4 Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion perform a stunt outside The Baltic Exchange building, in London.

