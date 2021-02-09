Linkovi

1 Yekaterina Andreeva and Darya Chultsova, journalists working for the Polish television channel Belsat accused of coordinating mass protests in 2020 by broadcasting live reports, embrace inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus.
2 A girl looks out of the window of a vehicle while waiting at the Rafah border crossing's departure area to travel from the Gaza Strip into Egypt, which reopened after Egypt announced to let through incoming traffic until further notice. 
3 A police officer holds a weapon during clashes with protesters rallying against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
4 Demonstrators clash with police as they protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Mandalay, Myanmar.

