Fotografije dana
09 februar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Armed commando soldiers carry a woman who fainted, out of Terminal 21 Korat mall where a mass shooting took place in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. A gunman described as a soldier angry over a financial dispute killed a few people and then went on a far bloodier rampage, shooting as he drove to the busy mall where shoppers fled in terror.
2
The full super snow moon rises at Smith Rock State Park in Oregon, USA, Feb. 8, 2020.
3
Milena Jami whips her llama to win the first place in the a race for children of ages seven and eight at the Llanganates National Park, Ecuador, Feb. 8, 2020.
4
Waves crash over Newhaven Lighthouse on the south coast of England, United Kingdom, as Storm Ciara swept over the country.
