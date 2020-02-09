Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Armed commando soldiers carry a woman who fainted, out of Terminal 21 Korat mall where a mass shooting took place in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. A gunman described as a soldier angry over a financial dispute killed a few people and then went on a far bloodier rampage, shooting as he drove to the busy mall where shoppers fled in terror.
The full super snow moon rises at Smith Rock State Park in Oregon, USA, Feb. 8, 2020.
Milena Jami whips her llama to win the first place in the a race for children of ages seven and eight at the Llanganates National Park, Ecuador, Feb. 8, 2020.
Waves crash over Newhaven Lighthouse on the south coast of England, United Kingdom, as Storm Ciara swept over the country.
