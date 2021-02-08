Linkovi

February 8, 2021

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
2 A protester holds the scales of justice outside the District Court during a hearing in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial, in Jerusalem.
3 A resident makes his way during an evacuation as floods submerge some area along a river due to heavy rain in South Jakarta, Indonesia.
4 Workers disinfecting a bus station in Bijie, in China's southwest Guizhou province, as authorities prepare for a travel peak ahead of the Lunar New Year, which ushers in the Year of the Ox.

