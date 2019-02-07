Linkovi
Fotografije dana
07 februar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Syrian children queue to receive food distributed by humanitarian aid workers at a makeshift camp for displaced people, near the village of Yazi Bagh, about six kilometers from the Bab al-Salamah border crossing between Syria and Turkey in the north of Aleppo province.
2
Flames rage at an intersection in San Francisco, Feb. 6, 2019. An explosion on a gas line has set at least one San Francisco building on fire and is sending huge plumes of fire and smoke into the air, prompting evacuations of nearby buildings.
3
Blindfolded protesters against Brexit hold a banner outside the European Commission headquarters during a meeting between European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May in Brussels, Belgium.
4
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wipes tears as Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) talks about her own experience as a refugee during a news conference to call on Congress to cut funding for ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
