A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Children look into a window of a car on the outskirts of Jalalabad city east of Kabul, Afghanistan.
2 A woman in Lukodi town, Uganda, where dozens were killed in 2004 by the Lord's Resistance Army, weeps as she listens to Dominic Ongwen's verdict on the radio. The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, convicted the child soldier-turned-Lord's Resistance Army commander, of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
3 Sri Lankan military personnel with the army cultural troupe march wearing traditional dresses and holding national flags during the country's 73rd Independence Day celebrations in Colombo.
4 Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks back to her office after speaking on the floor of the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The newly elected Georgia Republican asserted in a House speech that she was “a very regular American” who posted conspiracy theories from QAnon and other sources before she began campaigning for Congress. 

