Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Stav vlade SAD
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
04 februar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Children look into a window of a car on the outskirts of Jalalabad city east of Kabul, Afghanistan.
2
A woman in Lukodi town, Uganda, where dozens were killed in 2004 by the Lord's Resistance Army, weeps as she listens to Dominic Ongwen's verdict on the radio. The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, convicted the child soldier-turned-Lord's Resistance Army commander, of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
3
Sri Lankan military personnel with the army cultural troupe march wearing traditional dresses and holding national flags during the country's 73rd Independence Day celebrations in Colombo.
4
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks back to her office after speaking on the floor of the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The newly elected Georgia Republican asserted in a House speech that she was “a very regular American” who posted conspiracy theories from QAnon and other sources before she began campaigning for Congress.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG