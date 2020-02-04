Linkovi
04 februar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man waits for customers at a tea stall near Qargha Lake in Kabul, Afghanistan.
2
Police officers stand guard as protesters stage a rally calling for a ban on Chinese people entering South Korea in front of the Chinese embassy in Seoul, South Korea.
3
Stephen Parlato of Colorado protests outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
4
Sri Lankan military personnel march in traditional dress holding national flags during the country's 72nd Independence Day celebrations in Colombo.
Fotografije dana
