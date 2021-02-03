Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at center of Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Feb. 2, 2021.
Sarang, a helicopter display team of Indian Air Force, performs aerobatic maneuvers on the inaugural day of Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru.
A health worker dries decontaminated nasal prongs and oxygen face masks at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.
