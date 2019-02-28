Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Participants carry torches and national flags as they march on the street during a re-enactment ceremony of the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule, in Cheonan, South Korea.
A girl takes a stack of bread from a fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, Feb. 27, 2019.
Flash floods caused by torrential rain go down a street on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Israel.
One of the 19 nominees for Queen of the Carnival of Santa Cruz shows off her outfit on the main stage during carnival celebrations in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife, Feb. 27, 2019.
