Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Gledajte uživo
22:00 - 22:30
Uživo
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Otvoreni Studio
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
28 februar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Participants carry torches and national flags as they march on the street during a re-enactment ceremony of the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule, in Cheonan, South Korea.
2
A girl takes a stack of bread from a fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, Feb. 27, 2019.
3
Flash floods caused by torrential rain go down a street on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Israel.
4
One of the 19 nominees for Queen of the Carnival of Santa Cruz shows off her outfit on the main stage during carnival celebrations in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife, Feb. 27, 2019.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG