Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
27 februar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An aerial view of a tea field is seen in Zhangping in China's eastern Fujian province.
2
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un following a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam.
3
Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.
4
Policemen stand guard in front of a damaged train inside Ramsis train station in Cairo, Egypt. A medical official said at least 20 people have been killed and dozens injured after a railcar rammed into a barrier inside the station, which caused an explosion of the fuel tank and triggered a huge blaze that engulfed that part of the station.
Fotografije dana
