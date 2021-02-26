Linkovi
26 februar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A firefighter battles a fire at a commercial yard in Compton, California. A huge fire visible across Los Angeles burned material in a commercial yard and parked buses.
2
Medicals students display images of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a street march in Mandalay, Myanmar. By midday, security forces had blocked the main road in downtown Mandalay to prevent the protesters from gathering.
3
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, to travel to Texas after a winter storm left millions without electricity and clean water for days.
4
Czech Republic's Ondrej Pazout is seen in action during the men's nordic combined ski jumping competition trial round, in Oberstdorf, Germany.
