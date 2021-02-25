Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Amerika

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus run along a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 340 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
1 People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus run along a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 340 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
A scientist works on the development of Abdala, an experimental vaccine for COVID-19, at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) in Havana, Cuba.
2 A scientist works on the development of Abdala, an experimental vaccine for COVID-19, at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) in Havana, Cuba.
A Mayan spiritual guide arranges crosses with the names of people who died in the nation&#39;s civil war, which ended in 1996, in a circle for a ceremony marking National Day of Dignity for the Victims of Armed Internal Conflict, at the National Palace in Gua
3 A Mayan spiritual guide arranges crosses with the names of people who died in the nation's civil war, which ended in 1996, in a circle for a ceremony marking National Day of Dignity for the Victims of Armed Internal Conflict, at the National Palace in Gua
A worker is seen at the metallurgical workshop at Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company (Kola MMC), a unit of Russia&#39;s metals and mining company Nornickel, in the town of Monchegorsk in the Murmansk region.
4 A worker is seen at the metallurgical workshop at Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company (Kola MMC), a unit of Russia's metals and mining company Nornickel, in the town of Monchegorsk in the Murmansk region.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG