Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Amerika
Fotografije dana
25 februar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus run along a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 340 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
2
A scientist works on the development of Abdala, an experimental vaccine for COVID-19, at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) in Havana, Cuba.
3
A Mayan spiritual guide arranges crosses with the names of people who died in the nation's civil war, which ended in 1996, in a circle for a ceremony marking National Day of Dignity for the Victims of Armed Internal Conflict, at the National Palace in Gua
4
A worker is seen at the metallurgical workshop at Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company (Kola MMC), a unit of Russia's metals and mining company Nornickel, in the town of Monchegorsk in the Murmansk region.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG