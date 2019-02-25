Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
25 februar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Venezuelan police officer Cesar Marcano (C) along with his wife Adriana Ballera (L) and their children Alexandra (R), Cesar Jesus (top) e Adranlleli are seen at the Brazil-Venezuela border, in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. More than 100 Venezuelan soldiers have deserted and crossed into Colombia, immigration authorities reported as tensions rise between the neighbors over humanitarian aid.
2
A construction worker comes through a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breakthrough point after successfully building a tunnel for the metro train in Ahmedabad, India.
3
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform
"Shallow"
from
"A Star Is Born"
during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
4
Olivia Colman accepts the Best Actress award for her role in "The Favourite" during the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, Feb. 24, 2019.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG