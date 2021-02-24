Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Illegal migrants, requesting to be regularized by the Belgian government to have access to heathcare, reside inside the Saint-Jean-Baptiste-au-Beguinage church during the COVID-19 outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 23, 2021.
2 Sheep Baarack is seen before his thick wool was shorn in Lancefield, Victoria, Australia. The sheep, found wandering wild in an Australian forest, was liberated from years' worth of wool weighing 78 pounds.
3 A solitary runner passes under the flags hanging at half-staff surrounding the Washington Monument at day break in Washington, D.C.
4 A supporter of a faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) gets her face painted before taking part in a "victory" rally after Supreme Court ruling to overturn the prime minister's decision to dissolve parliament, in Kathmandu.

