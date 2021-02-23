Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A man holding a golden eagle for an eagle hunt ride a horse during the hunting festival &quot;Salburun&quot; in Tuura-Suu, a small village nestled among the mountains, about 250 km. (156 miles) south-east of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
The pack rides during the third stage of the UAE Cycling Tour from Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates.
Riot police take position during a protest of healthcare workers against new government measures amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in La Paz, Bolivia.
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Doug Emhoff participate in a moment of silence during a ceremony at the White House in Washinton, Feb. 22, 2021, to honor the 500,000 Americans who died from COVID-19.
