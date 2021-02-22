Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An aerial view shows a boat making its way through the icy water of Lidingo, near Stockholm, Sweden.
1 An aerial view shows a boat making its way through the icy water of Lidingo, near Stockholm, Sweden.
A man holds a bone while shouting &quot;That&#39;s what&#39;s left for those who vote for the President&quot; as Algerians demonstrate in Algiers to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement.
2 A man holds a bone while shouting "That's what's left for those who vote for the President" as Algerians demonstrate in Algiers to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement.
Anti-coup protesters raise their hands with clenched fists during a rally near the Mandalay Railway Station in Mandalay, Myanmar.&nbsp;A call for a general strike by demonstrators protesting the military&#39;s seizure of power has been met by the ruling junta with a thinly veiled threat to use lethal force.
3 Anti-coup protesters raise their hands with clenched fists during a rally near the Mandalay Railway Station in Mandalay, Myanmar. A call for a general strike by demonstrators protesting the military's seizure of power has been met by the ruling junta with a thinly veiled threat to use lethal force.
Pupils arrive at Clyde Primary School in Glasgow as schools in Scotland started to reopen to more of the youngest students in an easing of the coronavirus shutdown.
4 Pupils arrive at Clyde Primary School in Glasgow as schools in Scotland started to reopen to more of the youngest students in an easing of the coronavirus shutdown.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG