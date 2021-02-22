Linkovi
Fotografije dana
22 februar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An aerial view shows a boat making its way through the icy water of Lidingo, near Stockholm, Sweden.
2
A man holds a bone while shouting "That's what's left for those who vote for the President" as Algerians demonstrate in Algiers to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement.
3
Anti-coup protesters raise their hands with clenched fists during a rally near the Mandalay Railway Station in Mandalay, Myanmar. A call for a general strike by demonstrators protesting the military's seizure of power has been met by the ruling junta with a thinly veiled threat to use lethal force.
4
Pupils arrive at Clyde Primary School in Glasgow as schools in Scotland started to reopen to more of the youngest students in an easing of the coronavirus shutdown.
