22 februar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Germany's Eric Frenzel soars through the air during the ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined, at the Nordic Ski World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria.
Men suspected of being Islamic State (IS) fighters carry a wounded man as they walk toward the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces after leaving the IS group's last holdout of Baghouz in Syria's northern Deir Ezzor province.
A boy runs past burning cars following deadly clashes between supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano, Nigeria.
An egret walks on a pile of rubbish at a garbage dump in Blang Bintang, near Banda Aceh.
Fotografije dana
