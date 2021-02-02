Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Stav vlade SAD
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
02 februar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather.
2
Alejandro Ccasa prays for his uncle who has COVID-19 after waiting three days outside a oxygen refill shop before it opens in Callao, Peru.
3
In this handout photo provided by Moscow City Court, opposition leader Alexei Navalny talks to his lawyers during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert his suspended sentence from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in the Moscow City Court.
4
An AVBOB mortuary employee wearing full PPE checks coffins containing the remains of COVID-19 victims in a refrigerated container in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG