Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler&#39;s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.&nbsp;Phil&#39;s handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather.
1 Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather.
Alejandro Ccasa prays for his uncle who has COVID-19&nbsp; after waiting three days outside a oxygen refill shop&nbsp; before it opens in Callao, Peru.
2 Alejandro Ccasa prays for his uncle who has COVID-19  after waiting three days outside a oxygen refill shop  before it opens in Callao, Peru.
In this handout photo provided by Moscow City Court, opposition leader Alexei Navalny talks to his lawyers during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert his suspended sentence from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in the Moscow City Court.&nbsp;
3 In this handout photo provided by Moscow City Court, opposition leader Alexei Navalny talks to his lawyers during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert his suspended sentence from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in the Moscow City Court. 
An AVBOB mortuary employee wearing full PPE checks coffins containing the remains of COVID-19 victims in a refrigerated container in Johannesburg, South Africa.
4 An AVBOB mortuary employee wearing full PPE checks coffins containing the remains of COVID-19 victims in a refrigerated container in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG