Serbia&#39;s Novak Djokovic gestures as he holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Austria&#39;s Dominic Thiem in the final of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.
A wounded Palestinian photojournalist is evacuated during an anti-Israel protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump&#39;s Middle East peace plan, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
An Iraqi demonstrator sits amid burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf.
This handout photo released by the Indonesian Embassy shows officials in full protective gear disinfecting Indonesian students as they disembark upon the arrival at Hang Nadim international airport in Batam, following their evacuation from the Chinese city of Wuhan due to the coronavirus outbreak.
