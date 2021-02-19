Linkovi
19 februar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Water to be loaded into vehicles is stacked at a City of Houston water distribution site. The location was set up to provide bottled water to individuals while the city remains on a boil water notice or because of frozen pipes at home.
2
Asylum-seekers wait for news of policy changes at the border in Tijuana, Mexico. After waiting months in Mexico, people seeking asylum in the U.S. are being allowed into the country starting Feb. 19, 2021, as they wait for courts to decide on their cases.
3
Volunteers evacuate elderly women with an inflatable boat in an area affected by floods, following heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
4
Relatives of victims of the Aug. 4, 2020, Beirut port explosion hold portraits of their loved one who killed during the explosion, as they burn tires to block a road during a sit-in outside the Justice Palace, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Fotografije dana
