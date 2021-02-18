Linkovi
Fotografije dana
18 februar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Pedestrians cross 71st Avenue as snow falls in the Queens borough of New York.
2
Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and charging of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar.
3
Farmers block railway tracks during a four-hour rail blockade as they continue their protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, at a railway station in Amritsar, India.
4
Police open the way to a woman on a wheelchair as a crowd of mix nationality migrants attempt to cross into Peru by the Friendship Bridge on the border with Brazil, 1,600 kilometers southeast of Lima.
Fotografije dana
