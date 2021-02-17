Linkovi
17 februar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People wait in line in the freezing rain to fill their propane tanks in Houston, Texas. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows.
2
Demonstrators gather in an intersection near the Sule Pagoda to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar.
3
Students pull a rope as they use a bamboo raft to cross a river at a village in Siron, Aceh, Indonesia.
4
Lava gushes from the Mt Etna volcano near Catania, Sicily, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021.
Fotografije dana
