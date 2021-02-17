Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People wait in line in the freezing rain to fill their propane tanks in Houston, Texas. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows.
1 People wait in line in the freezing rain to fill their propane tanks in Houston, Texas. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows.
Demonstrators gather in an intersection near the Sule Pagoda to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar.
2 Demonstrators gather in an intersection near the Sule Pagoda to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar.
Students pull a rope as they use a bamboo raft to cross a river at a village in Siron, Aceh, Indonesia.
3 Students pull a rope as they use a bamboo raft to cross a river at a village in Siron, Aceh, Indonesia.
Lava gushes from the Mt Etna volcano near Catania, Sicily, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021.
4 Lava gushes from the Mt Etna volcano near Catania, Sicily, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG