1 Soldiers carry guns during a clash with protesters demonstrating against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar.
2 Ahmed Abdo Salem, a two-year-old Yemeni child displaced by conflict suffering from malnutrition is measured at a health clinic in the war-ravaged western Hodeida province.
3 Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.
4 Rohingya refugees headed to the Bhasan Char island board navy vessels from the south eastern port city of Chattogram, Bangladesh.

