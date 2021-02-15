Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
15 februar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Soldiers carry guns during a clash with protesters demonstrating against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar.
2
Ahmed Abdo Salem, a two-year-old Yemeni child displaced by conflict suffering from malnutrition is measured at a health clinic in the war-ravaged western Hodeida province.
3
Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.
4
Rohingya refugees headed to the Bhasan Char island board navy vessels from the south eastern port city of Chattogram, Bangladesh.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG