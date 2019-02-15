Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A deer prepares to fight with another deer in the early morning light at Richmond Park in west London, Britain.
2 Syrian men help a wounded woman covered in dust following a strike in the town of Khan Shaykhun in the southern countryside of the rebel-held Idlib province.
3 Students hold candles during a vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car into a bus carrying them in south Kashmir on Thursday, inside a temple in Ahmedabad, India.
4 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence with his wife Karen and Poland's President Andrzej Duda with first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda carry candles at the Monument to the Victims at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau, near Oswiecim, Poland.

