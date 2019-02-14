Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
14 februar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, decorated for Valentine's Day walk inside their open air enclosure at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
2
Switzerland's Andrea Ellenberger competes in the first run of the Women's Giant slalom event at the 2019 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships at the National Arena in Are, Sweden.
3
Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama reacts as ink is thrown at him by members of the opposition during parliamentary session in Tirana.
4
A soldier is fed snake blood during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Chanthaburi, Thailand.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG