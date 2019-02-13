Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
This aerial shows footprints on the ice of a frozen river in a forest during snowfall near the village of Troitskoye outside Moscow, Russia.
1 This aerial shows footprints on the ice of a frozen river in a forest during snowfall near the village of Troitskoye outside Moscow, Russia.
Students are escorted by police after a court hearing in Mandalay, Myanmar. Seven students were sentenced to three months in jail with hard labor for burning portraits of officials in protest over campus safety, a student activist said.
2 Students are escorted by police after a court hearing in Mandalay, Myanmar. Seven students were sentenced to three months in jail with hard labor for burning portraits of officials in protest over campus safety, a student activist said.
Civilians flee from the Baghouz area in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, Feb. 12, 2019, during an operation by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to expel hundreds of Islamic State group (IS) jihadists from the region.
3 Civilians flee from the Baghouz area in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, Feb. 12, 2019, during an operation by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to expel hundreds of Islamic State group (IS) jihadists from the region.
A man walks on plastic waste, used to reclaim a swamp so that the land can be developed for housing, in the Mosafejo area of Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 12, 2019.
4 A man walks on plastic waste, used to reclaim a swamp so that the land can be developed for housing, in the Mosafejo area of Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 12, 2019.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG