Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
13 februar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
This aerial shows footprints on the ice of a frozen river in a forest during snowfall near the village of Troitskoye outside Moscow, Russia.
2
Students are escorted by police after a court hearing in Mandalay, Myanmar. Seven students were sentenced to three months in jail with hard labor for burning portraits of officials in protest over campus safety, a student activist said.
3
Civilians flee from the Baghouz area in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, Feb. 12, 2019, during an operation by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to expel hundreds of Islamic State group (IS) jihadists from the region.
4
A man walks on plastic waste, used to reclaim a swamp so that the land can be developed for housing, in the Mosafejo area of Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 12, 2019.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG