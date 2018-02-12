A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama stand on stage together as their official portraits are unveiled at a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.
2
Switzerland's Benjamin Weger of Switzerland is seen after competing in the men's 12.5km pursuit during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Gamesin Pyeongchang, South Korea.
3
Indian laborers work on a scaffolding at a building construction site in Greater Noida.
4
A woman takes a selfie at the Museum of the Future of the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.