A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama stand on stage together as their official portraits are unveiled at a ceremony at the Smithsonian&#39;s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.
Switzerland&#39;s Benjamin Weger of Switzerland is seen after competing in the men&#39;s 12.5km pursuit during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Gamesin Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Indian laborers work on a scaffolding at a building construction site in Greater Noida.
A woman takes a selfie at the Museum of the Future of the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
