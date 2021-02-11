Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografijhe dana
11 februar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Sweden's Nils van der Poel competes during men's 5,000 meters race at the World Championships Speedskating Single Distance at the Thialf ice arena in Heerenveen, northern Netherlands.
2
People and security members run away as Kurdish animal rights activists release a bear into the wild after rescuing it from captivity, in Dohuk, Iraq.
3
Journalists help a colleague who fainted after police threw tear gas during a protest against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Feb. 10, 2021.
4
Migrants cross the Chucunaque river after walking for five days in the Darien Gap, in Bajo Chiquito village, Darien province, Panama, Feb. 10, 2021, on their way to the U.S.
Učitajte još
Fotografijhe dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG