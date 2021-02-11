Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografijhe dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Sweden&#39;s Nils van der Poel competes during men&#39;s 5,000 meters race at the World Championships Speedskating Single Distance at the Thialf ice arena in Heerenveen, northern Netherlands.
1 Sweden's Nils van der Poel competes during men's 5,000 meters race at the World Championships Speedskating Single Distance at the Thialf ice arena in Heerenveen, northern Netherlands.
People and security members run away as Kurdish animal rights activists release a bear into the wild after rescuing it from captivity, in Dohuk, Iraq.
2 People and security members run away as Kurdish animal rights activists release a bear into the wild after rescuing it from captivity, in Dohuk, Iraq.
Journalists help a colleague who fainted after police threw tear gas during a protest against Haiti&#39;s President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Feb. 10, 2021.
3 Journalists help a colleague who fainted after police threw tear gas during a protest against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Feb. 10, 2021.
Migrants cross the Chucunaque river after walking for five days in the Darien Gap, in Bajo Chiquito village, Darien province, Panama, Feb. 10, 2021, on their way to the U.S.
4 Migrants cross the Chucunaque river after walking for five days in the Darien Gap, in Bajo Chiquito village, Darien province, Panama, Feb. 10, 2021, on their way to the U.S.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG