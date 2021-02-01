Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Soldiers stand guard on a blockaded road to Myanmar&#39;s parliament in Naypyidaw&nbsp; after the military detained the country&#39;s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country&#39;s president in a coup.
1 Soldiers stand guard on a blockaded road to Myanmar's parliament in Naypyidaw  after the military detained the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country's president in a coup.
Myanmar citizens living in Thailand, hold pictures of military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy, in Bangkok, Thailand.
2 Myanmar citizens living in Thailand, hold pictures of military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy, in Bangkok, Thailand.
An elderly woman gets a shot of China&#39;s Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine as part of a priority COVID-19 vaccination program for the elderly at a drive-thru vaccination center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
3 An elderly woman gets a shot of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine as part of a priority COVID-19 vaccination program for the elderly at a drive-thru vaccination center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
A woman pushes her merchandize away from tires set fire by protesters during a countrywide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince.
4 A woman pushes her merchandize away from tires set fire by protesters during a countrywide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG