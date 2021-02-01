Linkovi
Fotografije dana
01 februar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Soldiers stand guard on a blockaded road to Myanmar's parliament in Naypyidaw after the military detained the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country's president in a coup.
2
Myanmar citizens living in Thailand, hold pictures of military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy, in Bangkok, Thailand.
3
An elderly woman gets a shot of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine as part of a priority COVID-19 vaccination program for the elderly at a drive-thru vaccination center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
4
A woman pushes her merchandize away from tires set fire by protesters during a countrywide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince.
Fotografije dana
