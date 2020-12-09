Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Stav vlade SAD
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
09 decembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An 11-day-old baby orangutan of Sumatra named Mathai is held by its mother Sari at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium.
2
A woman runs by trees in a park at sunrise in Vertou, near Nantes, France.
3
A TAP Air Portugal employee wearing a face mask reading "We will fly again" takes part in a protest against job cuts at TAP airline headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal.
4
Marijuana plants are burned during a raid by Indonesia's National Narcotics Board, the police and the military where they destroyed some 4.5 hectares of cannabis plantations in the Lamteuba forest line, Aceh province.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG