A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An 11-day-old baby orangutan of Sumatra named Mathai is held by its mother Sari at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium.
A woman runs by trees in a park at sunrise in Vertou, near Nantes, France.
A TAP Air Portugal employee wearing a face mask reading &quot;We will fly again&quot; takes part in a protest against job cuts at TAP airline headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal.
Marijuana plants are burned during a raid by Indonesia&#39;s National Narcotics Board, the police and the military where they destroyed some 4.5 hectares of cannabis plantations in the Lamteuba forest line, Aceh province.
