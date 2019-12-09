Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center right, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, left, attend a working session at the Elysee Palace in Paris, t o find a way to end the five years of fighting in eastern Ukraine.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) listen to testimony as the committee holds a hearing to receive counsel presentations of evidence from the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Iraqi demonstrators perform a somersault as they practice parkour during ongoing anti-government protests, near the Tigris River in Baghdad.
Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa reacts after winning the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 8, 2019.
