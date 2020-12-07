Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus passes by wall mural of a shopping center in Seoul, South Korea.
A person has a finger inked at a polling station during Ghana&#39;s presidential and parliamentary elections in Kyebi, Ghana.
Security personnel sit next to farmers as they continue a demonstration to protest against the recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur, India.
A police officer guards the entrance of a vaccine center that was introduced to the media in Wiesbaden, Germany.
