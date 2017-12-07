Members of the Pizzaioli Acrobats Coldiretti perform "twirling" pizza to celebrate the Unesco decision to make the art of Neapolitan "Pizzaiuolo" an "intangible heritage" in Naples.
Israeli forces disperse Palestinian protestors outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City.
The 101 Highway was closed after the Thomas Fire jumped the road towards the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura, California.
Vendors sell Marigold flowers at a wholesale flower market in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India.
