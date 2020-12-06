Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A fireball from Hayabusa2&#39;s capsule carrying the first extensive samples of an asteroid is seen as it reentered the Earth&#39;s atmosphere while it is observed at Coober Pedy, Australia.
1 A fireball from Hayabusa2's capsule carrying the first extensive samples of an asteroid is seen as it reentered the Earth's atmosphere while it is observed at Coober Pedy, Australia.
In this photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), a member of JAXA retrieves a capsule dropped by Hayabusa2 in Woomera, southern Australia.
2 In this photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), a member of JAXA retrieves a capsule dropped by Hayabusa2 in Woomera, southern Australia.
A man descends an icy ladder before immersing into the icy waters of the Irtysh River on the opening day of the winter swimming season in Omsk, Russia.
3 A man descends an icy ladder before immersing into the icy waters of the Irtysh River on the opening day of the winter swimming season in Omsk, Russia.
Soldiers patrol on a military vehicle during elections to choose members of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela.&nbsp;The vote, championed by President Nicolas Maduro, is rejected as fraud by the nation&#39;s most influential opposition politicians.
4 Soldiers patrol on a military vehicle during elections to choose members of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. The vote, championed by President Nicolas Maduro, is rejected as fraud by the nation's most influential opposition politicians.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG