Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A woman holds a portrait of French President Emmanuel Macron painted as a royalty with a sign on top of it reading &quot;14 mai 2017 restoration of the monarchy&quot; during a demonstration against the pension overhauls, in Paris.
1 A woman holds a portrait of French President Emmanuel Macron painted as a royalty with a sign on top of it reading "14 mai 2017 restoration of the monarchy" during a demonstration against the pension overhauls, in Paris.
Vietnam&rsquo;s Le Phuong Thao examines the target during women&#39;s individual compound qualification round archery event at the Southeast Asian Games in Clarke, Philippines.
2 Vietnam’s Le Phuong Thao examines the target during women's individual compound qualification round archery event at the Southeast Asian Games in Clarke, Philippines.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives to deliver remarks on the status of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
3 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives to deliver remarks on the status of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Afghans attend a candlelight vigil in Kabul in memory of Tetsu Nakamura, a Japanese physician who was killed in an attack in Jalalabad.
4 Afghans attend a candlelight vigil in Kabul in memory of Tetsu Nakamura, a Japanese physician who was killed in an attack in Jalalabad.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG