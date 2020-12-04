Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 An aerial view shows lines of new Honda cars parked up at the Royal Portbury Dock in Avonmouth, near Bristol in south-west England. The absence of a Brexit deal would alter the once almost seamless trade between the UK and the EU.
2 Ninawa Inu Huni kui, 40, protests against auctions for the exploration of oil fields in the Amazons outside an hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
3 A one-horned rhinoceros grazes as the sun sets in the Agoratoli range of Kaziranga National Park, east of Gauhati, in the northeastern state of Assam, India.
4 Two women interact with their 97-year-old mother behind a removable plastic sheet inside a bubble structure which allows families to give hugs without risk of transmission of COVID-19, installed at Jeumont Hospital, in France.

