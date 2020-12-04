Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Stav vlade SAD
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Gledajte uživo
22:00 - 22:15
Uživo
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Otvoreni Studio
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
04 decembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An aerial view shows lines of new Honda cars parked up at the Royal Portbury Dock in Avonmouth, near Bristol in south-west England. The absence of a Brexit deal would alter the once almost seamless trade between the UK and the EU.
2
Ninawa Inu Huni kui, 40, protests against auctions for the exploration of oil fields in the Amazons outside an hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
3
A one-horned rhinoceros grazes as the sun sets in the Agoratoli range of Kaziranga National Park, east of Gauhati, in the northeastern state of Assam, India.
4
Two women interact with their 97-year-old mother behind a removable plastic sheet inside a bubble structure which allows families to give hugs without risk of transmission of COVID-19, installed at Jeumont Hospital, in France.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG